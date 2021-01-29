Letter: Longtime Republicans fed up with fear mongering need to speak up

I’ve read with interest the recent letters to the editor from people like me, lifelong Republicans fed up and disgusted with the partisan, intentionally obstructive and self serving fear-mongering and invective that led inevitably to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

That day was horrifying for us all, and we can never forget it.

Worse still is knowing some of our own citizens were there, supported from home, appearing to represent us.

If you feel the same way, I hope you’ll look at Oklahoma United for Progress (OK-United.org). It’s time to step up and find our voice.

