Letter: Local news guilty of lies by omission

Jonah Goldberg, longtime Fox News contributor, felt “like I was becoming complicit in a series of lies of omission” just before resigning from the company.

I’ve been extremely disappointed in local TV news coverage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the Oklahoma GOP.

The horrendous lies and attempted coup has been brushed under the rug during the Trump administration.

Local media continue to treat our legislators, who still to this day support a seditious former president, with respect and quote their every word. Where is the outrage? If this was a democratic coup, you can bet it would be nonstop condemnation on TV news.

All local news channels are guilty of lies of omission.

Hearing Oklahoma legislators who have displayed no principles or ethics, do nothing but obstruct programs to help citizens of Oklahoma – dear God, stand up and report all the corruption happening in the GOP. Don’t be complicit in the destruction of our democracy.

