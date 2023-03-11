I came across an editorial advocating that Oklahoma Sheriffs start enforcing the new ATF regulation regarding registration of firearms with pistol stabilizing braces.("County sheriffs need to enforce the law, even if they don't like it," Feb. 4).

Did I miss the editorial where the World editorial board used the same logic to advocate that sheriff departments, as well as local and state law enforcement agencies and governments, start co-operating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in enforcing immigration laws?

