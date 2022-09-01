 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Loan forgiveness hypocrisy on full display

In the wake of President Joe Biden’s program to forgive up to $10,000 of college debt for middle- and low- income individuals, a firestorm of criticism has been laid by conservative Republicans.

The outrage is unfair and hypocritical. Many of those Republican legislators had massive loans forgiven under the Paycheck Protection Program. For instance, Markwayne Mullin, the candidate for U.S. Senate from Oklahoma, received $1.4 million in loan forgiveness.

In other words, the federal government loaned Mullin Plumbing significant money to keep his employees paid through the COVID-19 shutdown. Mullin did not repay those loans. They were entirely forgiven.

For all the good intentions of the PPP, the program resulted in huge misallocation of those funds. A study in the Journal of Economic Perspectives reports that only 23% to 34% of that $800 billion went to workers who otherwise would have lost paychecks. The remaining two-thirds (or more) of those federal dollars went to owners and shareholders.

I don’t know what happened to the loans Mullin received and never repaid. However, an immediate audit of Mullin’s loans is in. The quickly approaching election makes such an audit imperative to the public interest.

