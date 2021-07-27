Letter: Living with guilt

Most people will state that they would do everything in their power to protect their children, parents, grandparents and grandchildren.
Those who reject the COVID-19 vaccine are acting inconsistent with their stated belief of the importance of protecting their family.
Currently, 99% of the most severe COVID-19 cases are the unvaccinated.
After a family member becomes severely ill, hospitalized or dies is a little late to realize the tragedy could have been prevented, but the prevention was refused.
I would not want to live with that guilt.
Myron Katz, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video:
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: