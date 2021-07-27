 Skip to main content
Letter: Living with guilt
Letter: Living with guilt

Most people will state that they would do everything in their power to protect their children, parents, grandparents and grandchildren.

Those who reject the COVID-19 vaccine are acting inconsistent with their stated belief of the importance of protecting their family.

Currently, 99% of the most severe COVID-19 cases are the unvaccinated.

After a family member becomes severely ill, hospitalized or dies is a little late to realize the tragedy could have been prevented, but the prevention was refused. 

I would not want to live with that guilt.

Myron Katz, Tulsa

There is considerable concern that those not eligible for the vaccine, kids younger than 12, are at major risk of contraction. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
