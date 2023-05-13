Have mercy. Sen. Nathan Dahm, now chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party, postulates that gun violence is attributable to a fatherless, broken, angry, mentally ill class of persons.

Dahm has said that 80% of shooters are in this category, using such data to seek more guns, including assault rifles, fewer firearm restrictions and to claim the right to bear arms has no Constitutional limit.

This argument is flawed, lacks dignity and is the highest form of political insensitivity.

Specifically, the reasoning fails to protect this class of the disaffected, from us, from themselves, from guns. Why do gun advocates overlook this equal protection?

Grace comes from loving each other, through service and support, and in fellowship. A life well-lived is such only for the little grace one has. This comes from living for grace, and for most that’s as close as it gets.

Measured by human rights, Dahm doesn’t look so good. Regardless of what class of persons gun advocates might continue blaming for what we will live to regret, lives are being lost and standing idle with specious arguments feels unforgivable.

Politics and the failure of it to resolve human decency will become the history that marks this era. Censoring this record will be for the future debate.

