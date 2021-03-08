Letter: Living up to ideals

I watched with horror and disgust on Jan. 6 as our nation's peaceful transfer of power was rent asunder by a rioting mob waving the Christian flag.

After viewing and listening to some of the Conservative Political Action Conference convention at which many fervent President Donald Trump supporters gathered around a Golden Trump statue, I am left with but one conclusion.

The ultra-conservative wing of the Republican Party is much more interested in supporting the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution than they are in adhering to the Second Commandment found in Exodus 20:4 of the Holy Bible.

If we are to live up to our ideals, and we must continue to try to do that, we can't worship lies, violence and the hatred of others.

Jan. 6 proved where that will ultimately lead this country.

Steve Horner, Sapulpa

