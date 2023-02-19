What is prompting our elected officials to write so many bills safeguarding and promoting “gun rights” when Oklahoma has so many other pressing issues?

As a native Oklahoman, I come from a hunting and fishing family. As the only girl, I was taught to fire all of Daddy’s firearms, just like my brothers were. I see no reason to carry a gun everywhere I go.

Jesus said if you live by the sword, you die by the sword. We as a society are living that parable.

I suggest we follow the money. Transparency about funds and influence from the gun lobby should be mandatory.

I believe this is where this urgency comes from. Plain old greed, perhaps?

