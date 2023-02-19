Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Not so optimistic

Letter: Not so optimistic

"The authority of Gentner Drummond's office (and litigation) would prompt the Legislature to act," says Tulsa resident Philip Viles. 

Letter: Bad 'teaching' bills

Letter: Bad 'teaching' bills

"As a public school science teacher, I do everything in my power to help students become informed, successful and productive members of our so…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio