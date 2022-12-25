Letter: LIV Golf image

The Tulsa World stories about the LIV Golf tournament, which will take place at Cedar Ridge Country Club, explains how some critics believe the LIV Golf venture is an attempt by the Saudi Arabian government to improve its image.

Reporting indicates some players have received contracts in excess of $100 million, and that the LIV tour is funded by a Saudi Arabian investment fund which is worth $600 billion. I suggest the Saudis provide food, medical supplies and shelter for the starving and sick children and adults in Somalia and Ethiopia. We see that suffering regularity in the news.

Helping these under-served people, and other suffering populations in Africa and the Middle East, would do a lot in regard to improving Saudi Arabia’s image.

