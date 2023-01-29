 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Little change

Several attempts to "fix" education have come and gone, like the lottery, but none have made the significant improvements needed for sustained change. 

 By Justin Ayer Wagoner County American-Tribune

I came here in the early 1980s and worked my way through (then) Tulsa Junior College, University of Tulsa and the University of Oklahoma to earn my way to a master's degree and eventually a job at OU.

During that period, my worked included an ongoing relationship with the Oklahoma public school system. We often joked “thank God for Mississippi” given our national ranking (49th) at that time.

The lottery was approved with political promises of using that money to finally “fix” the state's public school system. Lots of other well-meaning, but ultimately ineffective measures, were sought and sometimes implemented to address the issue.

After a 25-year absence, I returned to Oklahoma and find a great deal of attention on the state's lack of quality public education programs and teachers.

We are now ranked about 46th nationally. So, over the course of the last 30-plus years, what has really been accomplished in improving the education for Oklahoma's children?

We now have grandchildren receiving the same substandard education that their parents did. We made some good proposals 30 years ago. None of the important ones were really even considered, like the number of school districts with a highly paid superintendent.

In summation, little seems to have changed over the years despite the promises of politicians busy feeding at the public trough.

