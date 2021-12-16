Letter: Lincoln Riley should have met bowl obligations before departing for USC

I do not wish to disparage anyone for taking a career move to seek new opportunities and more income. We all wish to further our careers.

At the same time, I find it very disheartening (if not disgusting) that as Lincoln Riley takes a coaching job at USC, he will not be coaching the Sooners in their upcoming Alamo Bowl appearance.

I thought that when someone resigned, they would finish out their obligations before moving on, not leaving the coaching task to a predecessor (or anyone else for that matter).

This has triggered instability, leading to a swathe of player transfers, and one even opting out of the bowl game to go to the NFL draft. Of course, the latter one is just following the example of former coach: Move on and forget your obligations to the team.

I think the NCAA allowing schools to conduct interviews before the end of the bowl season is a huge part of this problem. This practice has hurt many teams other than the University of Oklahoma. This is even more true when a team has either a BCS playoff game, or even a second-tier bowl appearance.