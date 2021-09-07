Letter: Limits of choice and freedom

I choose to drive in the wrong traffic lane. Big Brother government cannot take away my freedom of choice!

If your granny has to swerve her car into a tree and die just because I choose to use the wrong lane, so be it.

This is all about me and what I want to do.

Government shouldn't set my speed limit. If I choose to drive 80 mph in school zone, that’s the way it will be.

Hopefully no children will be trying to cross the street as I exercise my freedom of choice.

My governor said he did not want to infringe upon my liberties, so he's on my side.

The possible death of others is a small price to pay as long as I can drive where I want and how I want.

Wayne Bauer, Claremore

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.