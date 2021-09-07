Letter: Limits of choice and freedom

I choose to drive in the wrong traffic lane. Big Brother government cannot take away my freedom of choice!
If your granny has to swerve her car into a tree and die just because I choose to use the wrong lane, so be it.
This is all about me and what I want to do.
Government shouldn't set my speed limit. If I choose to drive 80 mph in school zone, that’s the way it will be.
Hopefully no children will be trying to cross the street as I exercise my freedom of choice.
My governor said he did not want to infringe upon my liberties, so he's on my side.
The possible death of others is a small price to pay as long as I can drive where I want and how I want.
Wayne Bauer, Claremore
