Regarding the April 1 letter "Real problem," the writer asks, "Why not blame the person who used the gun?" I believe we do.

If the responsible person is not killed in a shoot-out with police or kill themselves at the scene, they are prosecuted.

Wouldn't it have been better for that person to not have had access to a gun in the first place? Perhaps more and better background checks would be a start.

