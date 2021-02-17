Letter: Limit federal terms to 12 years total in House and Senate

We the people feel and need term limits for our elected officials in Washington, D.C.

In 1947, the legislative branch of our government felt the need to enact term limits for the executive branch (the president) of our country.

I am pretty sure that the Founders did not intend for the president to serve forever, so this was a move to improve upon the system and limit power.

Now we need to move to limit the terms of those serving in the legislative branch to 12 years of total service at the federal level, combined in House and Senate.

If you have eight years in the House, you will not be allowed to run for a six-year term in the Senate. Twelve years and that’s it.

Go home and become a taxpaying citizen like we the people!

I believe in our country. I believe in God.

