Letter: Life can go on after OU's move
Letter: Life can go on after OU's move

As an Oklahoma State University graduate, I suggest we forgive and forget the University of Oklahoma's disloyal abandonment of the Big 12 for more money elsewhere.

Isn't that the name of the game today?

It built OSU's state-of-the-art stadium, didn't it?

Take heart in OSU's probable inheritance of the conference's soon-to-be big dog status.

We couldn't seem to ever earn it, so let's gratefully enjoy it.

Let's give our best shot at finding some quality replacements for the OU/Texas turncoats.

Houston, maybe? Arkansas, maybe?

Life can go on. Go Pokes!

Maxwell Lewis, Sapulpa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

