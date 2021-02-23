Letter: Liberal bias shows in Rush Limbaugh obit

I have to respond to the obvious hate-liberal Associated Press story "Rush Limbaugh, voice of American conservatism, has died," (Feb. 17).

This was a partial part of the article, "His foes accused him of trafficking in half-truths, bias and outright lies …"

It's so sad these people do not even have respect for a man who is not yet even buried.

Remember the old saying that if you cannot say something good, do not say anything.

The liberal hate never ceases to amaze me.

Marion Parks, Broken Arrow

