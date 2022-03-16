 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Letters on Keystone pipeline, column on guns promote falsehoods

A few letters to the editor have been printed that are not true and need correction. Incorrect information repeated becomes the truth in this environment.

The statement made that the Keystone XL pipeline would not help in this oil shortage because it would go to a port and be shipped to someone else is not true. That 830,000 barrels per day was going to Cushing where it would be sold domestically to go to any number of refiners.

With the U.S. using 18.2 million barrels a day (which President Joe Biden's energy secretary couldn't answer when asked), that would significantly help. Would you rather have Canadian oil or oil from Russia or Iran, who would then use that income to antagonize the world?

The other issue I have was the column printed blasting the issue of guns for home protection (“Yes, guns do kill people,” Feb. 17). The writer listed two extreme cases where people acted recklessly. If you check the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, you will find their estimate of between 500,000 and 3 million times a gun has been used to protect a home invasion or to prevent a crime. Gun owners understand the responsibility we hold and treat it judiciously.

Just another example of the gun haters and left liberals cherry picking information to feed the public.

