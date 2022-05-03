Letter: Let's test out time changes before making them permanent.

We’ve all just gone through another “spring forward” time change usual, complained about how hard it is for our bodies to adjust.

The U.S. Senate introduced legislation to keep daylight saving time permanent for the entire year. But then science reared its ugly head and argued that standard time was better for our bodies. The U.S. House of Representatives refused to agree to the Senate’s legislation.

Our legislators were wise to table the discussion. One segment of the population wants the time change, another wants standard time and yet another wants daylight saving time. Legislators who take a stand are going to irritate people no matter what they do.

Personally, I would prefer to have daylight saving time through the year, but I realize there are other opinions that should be taken into consideration.

This year, daylight saving time ends on Nov. 6 at 2 a.m. Midterm elections are being held on Nov. 8. I suggest that the Senate and the House introduce legislation to delay the time change for a week. This will allow a special ballot to be voted on during the midterm elections.

This special ballot would address three choices: make daylight saving permanent, make standard time permanent, or continue with annual time changes.

Few, if any, have lived with standard time being the normal time. Most of us have lived with the fall and spring time changes. If we chose to make standard or daylight saving time permanent, I’d suggest a limit for this change to allow us to live through it before making it permanent.

