Letter: Let's scrap runoff elections in favor of a new way of voting

Oklahoma voters cast ballots across the state in an important primary election last month. Some of the winners will take their offices, other candidates will face an opponent in the general election in November, and, where no candidate won 50% of the primary vote, a runoff election will be held in August.

That’s three separate elections, in June, August, and November, to determine who will take the offices on the same ballot.

Information on the cost of elections is hard to find. However, the Payne County Election Board indicates that the county needs over 150 precinct officials to assist with voting. At $100 or $110 per official per day, that’s at least $45,000, just for precinct officials for these three election days.

Instant runoff voting, also called ranked choice voting, presents an alternative which would save money for counties and towns across the state. Media reports from 2014 indicate eliminating runoff elections could save as much as $1 million. In addition to saving money, instant runoff voting can solve other problems (e.g. negative campaigning) and save voters’ time.

According to FairVote, a nonpartisan organization seeking better elections for all, as of June 2022, 55 cities, counties, and states across the country are projected to use ranked choice voting for all voters in their next election. For more information, I encourage readers to check out rankthevoteok.org.

