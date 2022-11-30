Letter: Let's keep up the fight against AIDS

Everyone around the world deserves to lead a life of dignity and opportunity. That’s why as we mark World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, I urge our Oklahoma congressional delegation to ensure the U.S. can maintain its historic leadership in the global fight against AIDS by reauthorizing one of the most effective tools in our arsenal.

In 20 years, the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has helped save more than 20 million lives - an incredible achievement. But our fight to end AIDS is far from over. Today, 38.4 million people live with HIV – almost 10 times the population of Oklahoma – and the virus infects someone new every 30 seconds.

Earlier this year, the U.S. showed strong support for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. Congress must keep the momentum going by reauthorizing PEPFAR in 2023 so it can continue its important work. I hope our Oklahoma lawmakers, new and incumbent, can enthusiastically continue America’s bipartisan commitment to fighting the global AIDS crisis.

