 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Let's keep up the fight against AIDS

  • 0

In this week's episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the homeless problem in Tulsa. They were both encouraged by recent remarks by Mayor G.T. Bynum on this issue, but Ginnie points out, too, that the public has a responsibility as well. Also discussed were great movies (Plains, Trains and Automobiles) and TV episodes (WKRP in Cincinnati, Friends) that contain a Thanksgiving theme.

Everyone around the world deserves to lead a life of dignity and opportunity. That’s why as we mark World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, I urge our Oklahoma congressional delegation to ensure the U.S. can maintain its historic leadership in the global fight against AIDS by reauthorizing one of the most effective tools in our arsenal.

In 20 years, the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has helped save more than 20 million lives - an incredible achievement. But our fight to end AIDS is far from over. Today, 38.4 million people live with HIV – almost 10 times the population of Oklahoma – and the virus infects someone new every 30 seconds.

Earlier this year, the U.S. showed strong support for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. Congress must keep the momentum going by reauthorizing PEPFAR in 2023 so it can continue its important work. I hope our Oklahoma lawmakers, new and incumbent, can enthusiastically continue America’s bipartisan commitment to fighting the global AIDS crisis.

People are also reading…

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fixes needed in how Social Security income is taxed

Letter: Fixes needed in how Social Security income is taxed

"A bill has been introduced in the House under H.R. 8717, which would eliminate the federal income tax for a high percentage of seniors who had those higher incomes during their work life, to which I fully support," says Claremore resident Larry Jensen.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert