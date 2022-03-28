Letter: Let's just stick to standard time

I cannot (though I have tried) figure out how people can actually believe you are making the day longer by changing the setting of their clock.

The earth rotates at a speed of approximately 24 hours per day. Always has, always will. The hours of sunlight depend upon the changing of the seasons which happens at the vernal and autumnal equinoxes and winter and summer solstices.

Since there are a fairly large contingent of people who enjoy being able to play golf while there is still sunshine at 9 p.m., I am going to infer that they do not have a career that requires them to be on the job between 4 and 5 a.m.

If a person is employed where their workday starts in the early morning, it almost requires one to purchase blackout curtains for your bedroom in order to get six to seven hours of sleep before your shift. Otherwise, learn how to sleep with there still being daylight at 9:30 p.m.

If daylight saving time is made permanent, will we have to rename classic movies such as Gary Cooper starring in “High One O'clock?” Or the World War II fighter plane classic “One O'clock High?”

Although sundials are no longer in common use, everyone who has one would be required to rotate it 30 degrees to ensure that is in sync with the human clock as opposed to Mother Nature. I propose leaving the clocks alone, remain on standard (real) time year round.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.