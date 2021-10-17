Letter: Let's go with paper, not plastic, shopping bags

I love QuikTrip and Reasor's. They both support Tulsa in so many important ways and offer a shining example of what dedicated community support looks like.

It is in that spirit that I write suggesting that both companies make a concerted effort to move from plastic to paper bags. Instead of asking, as they do at Reasor's, “Is plastic OK,” why not ask if paper is OK? The more plastic we can keep out of the environment, the better off we all will be.