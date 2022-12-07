Letter: Let's give Jimmy Carter his due

Imagine if your daughter grew up to become president of the United States. She would hire more women and people of color than any other president and become the first to embrace the unharnessed energy of the sun.

She would normalize relations with China and negotiate peace in the Middle East. After leaving office, she would help build 1 million houses for unhoused families and oversee free and fair elections in 80 countries. If that wasn’t enough, she would help eradicate two preventable diseases that have plagued tens of millions.

Surely we would be proud of such a person. And yet today, many ignore the life of James Earl Carter Jr. They remember long lines at gas stations and high interest rates. They cite 52 American hostages in Iran while forgetting he brought every single one of them home safely and without an ounce of credit.

Jimmy Carter provided Americans four years without war. He has waged peace across 140 countries. Let’s celebrate this peanut farmer from Plains, Georgia, as an American treasure, Nobel laureate, and honored recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He and his wife of 75 years are one of the best examples of a human life well-lived.

If you disagree, join the Navy. Run for governor. Win. Then run for president and win. Do your best. Fail and succeed on your own terms. While you are at it, earn a reputation for telling your fellow Americans the truth. Go for it. You’ll get my vote.

