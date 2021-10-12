Letter: Let's funnel all political ads, money into one channel

It’s all about the money. Of course, I’m talking about politics, where there are the best people money can buy. Maybe not the best people, but they’re definitely bought. It doesn’t have to be that way.

I propose instead of 12 to 18 months of being bombarded with political ads, we have a separate channel and website for all politicians to run their ads. And once a week newspaper ads, too. All of this would be taxpayer-funded so that regardless of wealth, everyone could run for whatever office they want.

People who are interested in what candidates have to say would be able to watch and read about them. However, I would limit this to just two months before each election. There’s no reason to waste too much taxpayer money on stuff very few people would watch.

From the moment candidates win an election, they are on a quest to get as much money donated to them as possible so they can win the next election. Have you noticed that every politician’s wealth grows dramatically while in office? Also, it seems once they are out of office, they become lobbyists for the companies that bought their votes.