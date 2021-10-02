 Skip to main content
Letter: Let Webster High School own its traditions and mascot
Letter: Let Webster High School own its traditions and mascot

I graduated in 1971 from Webster High School. I have always had great pride in the tradition and history of my high school.

When my son started at Piedmont, I was amazed at the lack of tradition and student interest and pride. They had no fight song, no tradition on how their queen was crowned and no honor such as being named Warrior Chief.

I realized what a great school tradition, spirit and pride the Webster Warriors had.

It was and still remains a great tradition, and we should not let a few people and Tulsa Public Schools alter and change our mascot.

With all the issues in our schools today, there are much greater concerns to deal with than making Webster remove its Warrior emblem, which would then mean having to change the fight song and alter or totally remove the honor of being Warrior Chief.

Students need practical life classes and learning to take responsibility, including pride in traditions, respecting authority and making good life decisions, not people trying to change history for their own gratification.

