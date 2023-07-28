Many of our citizens do not fully understand the First Amendment to our U.S. Constitution: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free expression thereof …"

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is apparently one of those people.

Does he know about the U.S. Supreme Court cases Everson v. Board of Education (1947), Engel v. Vital (1962) or Abington School District v. Schempp (1963)?

Our Founding Fathers and mothers had experienced a single dominant religious system in their native countries. They longed to create a system in which no single faith dominated, and each religious express could prosper or fail on its own efforts.

James Madison, the fourth U.S. president, put it this way in 1803: "The purpose of separation of church and state is to keep forever from these shores the ceaseless strife which has soaked the soil of Europe with blood for centuries."

Editor's Note: Moorer is the former executive director of the Oklahoma Conference of Churches (now Oklahoma Faith Network) and spent 41 years in ministry.

