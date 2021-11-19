Letter: Let people be free to live their own lives

I do not understand the hatred that some Republicans have for America. For a group that professes a love for the country, they seem to hate many things in and about it.

The strength of the United States has always been our effort to work together when problems arise, regardless of what we look like, how we worship, who we love, or even more basically how we view ourselves.

Yet, the right side of the political aisle (including Gov. Kevin Stitt) appears to hate anything they do not understand. And this is even more troubling when these folks wrap their hatred and animosity in the robes of their Christian beliefs.

What would Jesus do if he came back and experienced this hate firsthand? Truly, what would he do?

I am going to go out on very secure limb here and say he would accept everyone as they are and preach peaceful coexistence. He might say love thy neighbor, or he might wash the feet of the less fortunate, or he might say that all are precious in his sight.

He would care about the goodness in your heart and be saddened by any lack thereof.

If folks do not like what someone is doing, but is it not harming them, why is there such a fervent desire to take liberties and freedoms from them?