Letter: Let inmates vote

There are some 40,000 people in Oklahoma prisons, and something like that number again on parole or have prior felony convictions in this state. Lawmakers are quick to pass laws and reform measures directed at us – the inmates – and the issues of overcrowding, lack of housing access and rehabilitation.

I think it’s odd how we, as a minority class of people, still pay taxes, sales taxes and are otherwise held accountable but we do not share in our own future.

We have been stripped of our right to suffrage, and the people in charge of our future crunch numbers but have no clue what the outcome of their idea will truly be.

My point is this: Why are they cramming us into a volatile gladiator arena without access to a future hope? We are dying in here.

In 13 years of riding solo (not joining a gang), I can tell you that 40-year-old men like me are not the problem. So why not give us a vote on issues related to our minority class of people?

