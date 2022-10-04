 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Let inmates vote

  • 0

Oklahoma has 33,000 teachers who are certified, but choose not to teach. Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the state's teacher shortage forcing districts to rely on emergency certifications and more. Plus, why are extremists harassing our county election board workers?

There are some 40,000 people in Oklahoma prisons, and something like that number again on parole or have prior felony convictions in this state. Lawmakers are quick to pass laws and reform measures directed at us – the inmates – and the issues of overcrowding, lack of housing access and rehabilitation.

I think it’s odd how we, as a minority class of people, still pay taxes, sales taxes and are otherwise held accountable but we do not share in our own future.

We have been stripped of our right to suffrage, and the people in charge of our future crunch numbers but have no clue what the outcome of their idea will truly be.

My point is this: Why are they cramming us into a volatile gladiator arena without access to a future hope? We are dying in here.

In 13 years of riding solo (not joining a gang), I can tell you that 40-year-old men like me are not the problem. So why not give us a vote on issues related to our minority class of people?

People are also reading…

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Lankford won't stand for sickened veterans

Letter: Lankford won't stand for sickened veterans

"Lankford’s vote against the bill to help veterans who were exposed to toxic waste from burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq shows he has no compassion for those who voluntarily serve our country," says Coweta resident Darrell Winkle.

Letter: Oklahoma under Stitt is not top 10

Letter: Oklahoma under Stitt is not top 10

"He may be Republican, but this is not the kind of leadership we need in place to truly make this a top state in anything other than obesity rates," says Tulsa resident Sharon McGovern.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert