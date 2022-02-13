Letter: Let go of negativity; today is a gift

I get tired of reading so many letters to the editor that have such a negative or disparaging
tone to them.
Yes, there are some less derogatory, but the bulk have some tendency to lessen the merit of a person or a thing. So, maybe the following thoughts will make us smile and be thankful for each day.
So, just remember, that yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is a gift.
That’s why it’s called the present.
Or, as Nora Phillips penned, “Yesterday is a cancelled check. Tomorrow is a promissory note. Today is the only asset you have. Spend it wisely.”
Or better yet, in the words of Marian U. M. Lane, “Look to this day: For Yesterday is but a dream and tomorrow is only a vision.
“But today well-lived, makes every yesterday a dream of happiness and every tomorrow a vision of hope.”
