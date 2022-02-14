Letter: Let Congress decide if we should go to war in Ukraine

The U.S. Constitution says that Congress is solely empowered to declare war. Though not perfect, Congress expresses the voice of the people. It is the branch of government entrusted to enact laws to be carried out by the president and those serving in the executive branch.

If the current administration believes events in the remote provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk threaten the security of the United States or that war with Russia in these distant Ukrainian lands is essential for our national interests, the president should ask Congress for a declaration of war and not let State Department and Pentagon bureaucrats manipulate the country into another winless war.

Let Congress openly consider the evidence and debate the value of military action. Rule out top secret intelligence because it is hearsay which by its own nature is inherently unreliable and subject to manipulation and corruption.

Before some crisis prompts the use of force, the people's representatives are the ones to decide whether the loss of life and treasure merits engagement.