Recently, a social media meme juxtaposed a boy wearing a necklace with a cross with a clerk wearing a head scarf — a not-so-subtle hate post. I ask people to think on my response.

This sounds very much like a contrived situation aimed at those who subtly promote hatred. This country was founded so we could practice any or no religion at all.

History is littered with wars of Catholics against Protestants, Christians against Muslims, Muslims against Hindus, Muslim sect against Muslim sect and the world against the Jews.

Our Founding Fathers wanted a country free of religious persecution and the endless hatred and wars that accompany it. That's why we have the separation of church and state.

Christian Nationalism on the rise in this country has tones of similarity to Germany in the late 1920s as the Nazi Party seized power. It is the harbinger of a less-tolerant society bent on bringing everyone to the same God or way of thinking.

How impossible is that when even within Christianity every denomination has its own slant on God and scripture?

If we'd spend more time being like the Good Samaritan and less time coming up with trite posts and memes that promote hatred and division, we'd all be better off.

