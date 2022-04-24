 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Less light pollution needed to see Milky Way

  • 0

And I as a lifelong Tulsan at age 73, I have never seen the Milky Way except in photos. Virtually no American has seen it in person in decades.

You realize that in previous centuries everyone could see it. Yet we see that Oklahomans must leave the state to see this stunning, scientifically important sight in person.

Surely, you also realize the lack of this experience is due to human-made light pollution. All we have to do to allow every Tulsan to see it from our own homes is to turn off the artificial lights. No travel necessary.

Of course, that isn’t going to happen. But wouldn’t it be wonderful if there were one place close to Tulsa where this light pollution isn’t allowed? And to which people with little money could visit easily for the experience?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: What if all tribal members banded together?

Letter: What if all tribal members banded together?

"The tribes have numbers of how many members they have, but if all Native Americans who haven't banded together in protest against Stitt showed up, what would that number look like?" asks Copeville, Texas, resident Steve Miller.

Letter: Lankford wrong on ghost guns

Letter: Lankford wrong on ghost guns

"Law enforcement all over this country has seen an uptick in unregistered homemade guns used to commit crimes since 2021. They are a thorn in law enforcement's side," says Sapulpa resident Liz Dobson.

Letter: 'Pro-life' legislation creating more problems for women

Letter: 'Pro-life' legislation creating more problems for women

"Stitt and his colleagues use the phrase 'pro-life,' which often contains much naïveté and evasion when it is thrown about. We don't use it when discussing subjects like firearms control, the death penalty, excessive drug prices, and affordable health care for all. Whose lives are we really for?" writes Tulsa resident W. B. Moorer.

Letter: Had enough? Then vote the Republicans out.

Letter: Had enough? Then vote the Republicans out.

"Republican U.S. senators introduced a new low in 'how low can you go' in their questioning of a Supreme Court justice nominee. Visible, tangible and irrevocable facts have now become lies," writes Okmulgee resident Rae Wilson.

Letter: Gas price hikes can be tied to Biden policies

Letter: Gas price hikes can be tied to Biden policies

"Business investments are a function of future expectations. When the president said that he wanted to put the oil industry out of business, their only rational response was to slow down on drilling and related investments," writes Tulsa resident Robert Knight.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert