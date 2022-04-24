Letter: Less light pollution needed to see Milky Way

And I as a lifelong Tulsan at age 73, I have never seen the Milky Way except in photos. Virtually no American has seen it in person in decades.

You realize that in previous centuries everyone could see it. Yet we see that Oklahomans must leave the state to see this stunning, scientifically important sight in person.

Surely, you also realize the lack of this experience is due to human-made light pollution. All we have to do to allow every Tulsan to see it from our own homes is to turn off the artificial lights. No travel necessary.

Of course, that isn’t going to happen. But wouldn’t it be wonderful if there were one place close to Tulsa where this light pollution isn’t allowed? And to which people with little money could visit easily for the experience?

