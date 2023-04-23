Responding to the article about the 911 calls from the Nashville shooting, I find it ridiculous that we are still dealing with these problems ("911 calls reveal terror at Nashville school during attack," March 30).

The article detailed the chilling calls from inside and outside the school, with one person saying, “All I saw was a man holding an assault rifle shooting through the door.”

The Tennessee governor has called for securing doors and windows in schools even though it would come at a price.

Students should not have to be surrounded by security, who are also armed, and scared to go to school. Security are people who could snap and do horrible things with their weapons around children.

Having weapons in schools is not the answer. Only providing protection and not prevention isn't the answer. I don't think this would be enough. I fail to see any reason why a civilian should be able to legally obtain an automatic weapon.

I understand if you wish to protect your home with a gun. But, in what world do you need an assault rifle to do so? These guns are hurting our children, please call your representatives and get your point across so we no longer have these weapons in civilian hands.

Editor's Note: Mandy Mosher is a sophomore at the Tulsa School for Arts and Sciences.

