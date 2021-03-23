Letter: Legislature needs to focus on things that benefit the state

Shame on the Oklahoma Legislature. As usual, our Legislature is majoring in the minors.

They are making sure that anyone can carry a gun everywhere. They are inviting the bankrupt National Rifle Association to make its home in Oklahoma.

How is this going to benefit the state?

Meanwhile, Oklahoma's lack of spending on education keeps us at the bottom of the list nationwide.

The state has an audit that clearly shows many millions of taxpayer education dollars spent by Epic Charter Schools are unaccounted for.

The Legislature would not even hear the education bills related to the audit.

The purpose of the Legislature is to pass legislation that makes Oklahoma a well-run, prosperous state, not pander to special interest groups and ignore important things like education.

Carol Roger, Tulsa

