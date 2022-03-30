 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Legislature needs to focus on making prescriptions affordable

I appreciate a recent column by Michael Abdo (“SB 1860 hard pill to swallow,” March 22). As usual, those appointed to represent the majority of us in the House and Senate are catering to the special interests of the few.

It is shocking the high cost of some medication today, i.e., insulin. Health plans like CommunityCare work to provide lower drug costs and copays. Without these cost savings, few of us could afford to pay out of pocket for very long.

I appreciate that my pharmacy is two blocks from my house, with a drive-through and text reminders when my 90-day refills are due. When I become unable to leave the house, I will opt for home delivery — if it’s still available.

I recall the frequent pharmacy visits, grocery store runs and multiple doctor, dentist and physical therapy appointments made while caring for elderly parents. Thirty-day drug refills for multiple prescriptions can escalate into many trips to the pharmacy — not very cost effective.

Instead of micromanaging our classrooms (head lice, really?) and local health departments, maybe our legislators would have more time to negotiate with drug and insurance companies to lower the exorbitant cost of drugs. And before they continue to cut taxes willy-nilly, they should consider how they will fund proper housing and health care for an aging population.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

