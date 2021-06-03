Letter: Legislature embarrassing state with HB 1775

At a time when every decent person is helping to commemorate the Tulsa Race Massacre in a meaningful way, our Legislature embarrasses us by passing House Bill 1775.

This is a devilishly pernicious statute. Not only is it vague, it presumes to ban certain instruction to which some people may object.

A legislature that presumes to tell us what may not be taught, presumes to tell us how to think. This is the slipperiest of slopes.

Unquestionably, this law is a knee on the neck of education.

