 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Legislature embarrassing state with HB 1775
0 comments

Letter: Legislature embarrassing state with HB 1775

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

At a time when every decent person is helping to commemorate the Tulsa Race Massacre in a meaningful way, our Legislature embarrasses us by passing House Bill 1775.

This is a devilishly pernicious statute. Not only is it vague, it presumes to ban certain instruction to which some people may object.

A legislature that presumes to tell us what may not be taught, presumes to tell us how to think. This is the slipperiest of slopes.

Unquestionably, this law is a knee on the neck of education.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene reads his column, "In Oklahoma, unvaccinated college students can do whatever they want, and their school can't do much about it"
0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Everyone wins with Senate Bill 1080
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Everyone wins with Senate Bill 1080

This is exceptionally good news for families who live in an area with underperforming schools and those who want a school that aligns with their deeply held convictions, said Tulsa resident Hopper Smith, who is board president of the Opportunity Scholarship Fund. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News