Letter: Legislators out of touch with realities of women

The current wave of anti-abortion bills being promoted demonstrates how little these legislators appreciate the realities of the hardships and risks females experience in their reproductive lives.

They want to pass laws that alter women's and girls' lives forever.

Unplanned pregnancies also affect the entire family in a myriad of ways.

These judgmental legislators wouldn't promote these bills if they had to experience what they are trying to force on women and girls.

