Letter: Legislation would lower offender recidivism

Prisoners reentering our communities need more support than they are currently receiving.

According to an NBC News article, 75% of released inmates are arrested again within five years. With a statistic that high, there needs to be something to help the offenders when they are released from prison.

With nothing to assist offenders to alter their dysfunctional behaviors that led them to prison in the first place, that statistic will continue to be too high.

House Bill 2729 is entitled “Prisoner reentry: Creating the Oklahoma Prisoner Reentry Pilot Program.”

If passed, this law would create a prisoner reentry program in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. This bill is aiming to reduce recidivism in Oklahoma and promote public safety outcomes.

This bill is intended to provide case management services to any inmate with medium- to high-risk of felony arrest.

The services would find resources to help offenders get help with food, housing, medical and mental health and acquire benefits (Social Security, Veterans Affairs, Medicaid), academic and vocational programs, substance abuse services, identification cards, life skills training and development of support systems.