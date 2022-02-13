Letter: Legislation would enable cruelty to elephants

Elephants are among the most majestic creatures on the planet and sadly, one of the most exploited. They suffer threats and cruelties ranging from ivory poaching and trophy hunting in the wild to cruel handling with chains and bullhooks in circuses and roadside zoos.

Thankfully, growing awareness and concern for elephants has produced increasing demands for the protection of these highly intelligent and sensitive animals. The exception to this trend, it would seem, is state Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, who recently took a step that promises only harm to elephants.

Lane has introduced legislation — House Bill 3281— that exempts cruel elephant handling tools, including the bullhook, from Oklahoma’s law that prevents cruelty to animals.

A bullhook resembles a fireplace poker and is used to dominate and control elephants by instilling pain and fear. Trainers use the instrument’s hard pointed steel tip and hook to hit, jab and pull elephants, often resulting in gashes, puncture wounds and abscesses.

To elephants, bullhooks represent pain, and the very presence of a bullhook reminds them that they are never free from the threat of physical punishment.