When tolerance and acceptance is no longer practiced, we will surely become a state and country on the way to ruin.

Please tell me why just because some citizens oppose an idea, a lifestyle, someone who dares to think differently, or a new concept, theirs is the only voice that is heard.

Our nation and state were founded by individuals who dared to oppose the mandates and norms of a society. Why have we abandoned those founding fathers' ideals?

Oklahoma Educational Television Authority and the Public Broadcasting System are under attack by closed-minded individuals who think any thought other than their own is vile and needs to be eliminated.

Wouldn't it make more sense to not tune in to networks and programs they find offensive? How hard is it to monitor what your child reads from the library rather than ban books that others may want to read? Why force the values of a few on the values of the many?

Never forget recent history when burning books and sending a whole race of people to be exterminated in concentration camps was acceptable.

Please don't push our country and state to that brink by banning books and ceasing to fund educational networks like OETA. We citizens of this state and country need to step up and take responsibility for our own actions and needs rather than asking the government to mandate individual choices.

Stop legislating morality. Teach it at home.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.