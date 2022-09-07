 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Legalizing sports betting could help fund schools

  • 0

The state of Oklahoma has an opportunity to increase revenue for schools with sports gaming. The Supreme Court has ruled that states can have legal betting on sport gaming.

With this opportunity, revenue from sports gaming can go directly to schools, which is sorely needed. The most glaring need right now is to increase teacher pay to levels of our neighboring states.

One of the requirements should be specified from this revenue is that all of the funds go to schools with no offset of any kind. That way we can be assured, unlike with the lottery, that all of the revenue stays within the school system.

Next, the simplest way to collect the revenue is a gross tax on the amount of money wagered, say 10%. So, if gross revenue from sport gaming is $10 million, the tax is $1 million. No offsets, expenses, etc.

And last, I do not care who is awarded the sole franchise for sport gaming. Logically it would be the existing casinos.

People are also reading…

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No explaining continued support for Trump

Letter: No explaining continued support for Trump

"I know that Oklahoma is probably the reddest state in the union and votes a strictly Republican ticket, regardless of whether it is in their best interest. That appears to be the case in just about every red state," says Broken Arrow resident William Luther.

Letter: Before pulling a book from the shelves, try reading it first

Letter: Before pulling a book from the shelves, try reading it first

"While the main character is a 14-year-old male struggling with a growing realization of his gayness, I — a 67-year-old straight female — could relate to every emotion of this character. The teen years are awful for so many of us in similar ways," says Tulsa resident Karen Hamm.

Letter: Republicans need to be concerned about Mar-a-Lago security breach

Letter: Republicans need to be concerned about Mar-a-Lago security breach

"I would not have gotten a polite letter from the Department of Justice asking me to return stolen documents. I would not have been able to negotiate in bad faith for months afterward. I would have been handcuffed and hauled away on the spot. I'd probably be in prison," says Tulsa resident Jim Heinlein.

Letter: Time to fight for women's rights

Letter: Time to fight for women's rights

"I act on behalf of all the younger people who are vulnerable to the effects of this decision. The younger folks remind me of how devastating it would have been for me without Roe v. Wade," says Tulsa resident Kathy Piersall.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert