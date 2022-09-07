Letter: Legalizing sports betting could help fund schools

The state of Oklahoma has an opportunity to increase revenue for schools with sports gaming. The Supreme Court has ruled that states can have legal betting on sport gaming.

With this opportunity, revenue from sports gaming can go directly to schools, which is sorely needed. The most glaring need right now is to increase teacher pay to levels of our neighboring states.

One of the requirements should be specified from this revenue is that all of the funds go to schools with no offset of any kind. That way we can be assured, unlike with the lottery, that all of the revenue stays within the school system.

Next, the simplest way to collect the revenue is a gross tax on the amount of money wagered, say 10%. So, if gross revenue from sport gaming is $10 million, the tax is $1 million. No offsets, expenses, etc.

And last, I do not care who is awarded the sole franchise for sport gaming. Logically it would be the existing casinos.

