I find it most disturbing Gov. Kevin Stitt and Attorney General Gentner Drummond are debating a constitutional issue about using public funds for a religious charter school.

Drummond advises that a "slippery slope " exists pursuing using public funds for religious education. Stitt disagrees. I believe most learned legal scholars (and I) would agree with Drummond.

Stitt's track record involving legal matters is poor at best. For example, there was the debacle involving the compact dispute with our sovereign nation friends. Legal expenses were astronomical, accomplished nothing and created a rift between all parties.

So now are we going to embark on another area of the law where Stitt has no expertise and isn't paying attention to our attorney general? I hope not.

It is my desire that cooler heads among the governor's closest advisors will prevail and avoid more clashes.

