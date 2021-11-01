Letter: Leftist bias shows in coverage of Alec Baldwin movie set shooting

The leftist bias of the mainstream media is omnipresent, and rarely more in evidence than its coverage of the Alec Baldwin killing of Halyna Hutchins.

Words have meaning, and can be persuasive in how they are used and perceived, especially by someone unfamiliar with real truth or facts, or pushing a narrative.

The shooting was referred to as an “accident,” which conveys an incident without apparent cause. Really? Gross negligence is far more befitting.

Then it is reported that the gun was a prop. No, it was not a stage prop. It was a real gun, the kind that Hollywood typically demonizes the general public for lawfully and constitutionally owning.

The news further reports that this prop “discharged,” as if guns just fire on their own. A revolver requires a hard pull on the trigger, or a pullback of the hammer before pulling the trigger. Baldwin was told the prop was "cold," meaning safe or unloaded, or whatever.

The real facts are simple. It is everyone's responsibility to assure themselves that any gun is unloaded before handling. Safety first is primary to any gun owner or user.