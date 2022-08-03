 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Lee Ann Crosby a good fit for Tulsa City Council

On Aug. 23, we have the chance to elect a native Tulsan and neighborhood advocate to Tulsa’s City Council: Lee Ann Crosby.

As a mom, Crosby shares my values for leaving a better world for our children and knows that Tulsa’s growth and healthy future is linked to our local clean water and clean air.

I have spent a lifetime advocating for the environment and I know Crosby shares my passion. She will work for Tulsa’s air quality to finally pass the American Lung Association’s Clean Air Annual Report. She will pay attention to the domestic water quality and the quality of water in the Arkansas River because she wants people to lead the safest and most satisfying lives they can right here in Tulsa.

I have known Crosby for many years and know that she will not be satisfied until the underrepresented have a voice in City Hall. Her work to find housing and mental health services for Tulsans living through a crisis is proof of her commitment and compassion. She will work tirelessly for you.

Do the right thing for Tulsa’s future: Vote for Lee Ann Crosby for City Council 9.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

