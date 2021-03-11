Letter: Leave Tulsa, OKC health departments alone

The Tulsa Health Department has done an exemplary job in getting vaccines to Tulsa residents.

Executive Director Bruce Dart has consistently presented timely scientific, data-driven information and advice on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now Gov. Stitt wants to politicize the Tulsa Health Department like his leader, President Donald Trump, who muzzled the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC health message was altered to further the economic goals of Trump.

House Bill 2504, which would insert the state into Tulsa and Oklahoma county health departments, is both unnecessary and harmful.

Manipulating health information to serve his political ends was not an effective policy for Trump.

It will not serve Stitt well either, and it will definitely not be good for the health and welfare of Oklahomans.

