 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Leave Tulsa, OKC health departments alone

Letter: Leave Tulsa, OKC health departments alone

{{featured_button_text}}

The Tulsa Health Department has done an exemplary job in getting vaccines to Tulsa residents.

Executive Director Bruce Dart has consistently presented timely scientific, data-driven information and advice on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now Gov. Stitt wants to politicize the Tulsa Health Department like his leader, President Donald Trump, who muzzled the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC health message was altered to further the economic goals of Trump.

House Bill 2504, which would insert the state into Tulsa and Oklahoma county health departments, is both unnecessary and harmful. 

Manipulating health information to serve his political ends was not an effective policy for Trump.

It will not serve Stitt well either, and it will definitely not be good for the health and welfare of Oklahomans.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Biden's socialist plan
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Biden's socialist plan

"The goal of socialism is to make every citizen completely dependent upon the government, and coronavirus was a vehicle to help them accomplish that goal," said Broken Arrow resident Michael Steele.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News