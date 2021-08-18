Letter: Leave TPS mascots alone

Since the beginning, Daniel Webster High School has named its most honored awards to honor Oklahoma Indian Heritage ("TPS Indian Education Parent Committee parents petition for school mascot changes," Aug. 15).

The Warrior Chief, Braves and Maidens, Miss Daniel Webster are our greatest traditions.

There is nothing negative about this honor!

Now, a small group wants to cancel the great tradition and replace it with a mindless cartoon.

Students, alumni and the community needs to stop this revisionist rewriting of history.

Editor's Note: Richard Ryan is a 1963 graduate of Webster High School in Tulsa Public Schools.

