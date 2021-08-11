Letter: Leave grades out of mask incentives

Regarding editorial writer's Ginnie Graham column "Kids are in charge of public health starting this month" (Aug. 8), I'm glad my kids are grown!

Parenting is a minefield these days.

While I agree with some of Graham's masking ideas, I strongly disagree with her suggestion of giving extra credit or dropping a bad grade for maskers.

Grades are earned by and reflect a student's effort in his studies.

Mask compliance shouldn't have anything to do with a student's work.

Yes, yes, free dress! My parochial school kids would have found fun masks and jeans and been in 7th Heaven!

