Letter: Leave Braves, Warriors mascots alone

I’m writing concerning changing of school mascots in the Tulsa Public School system.

In my opinion and those of others I've spoken with, changing names and mascots doesn’t change history or improve education.

It does, however, change the way people envision a system that feels the need to upend heritage of the school.

Please leave the Braves, Warriors and others alone.

We can all be called brave or warriors when we stand for a cause we’re passionate about.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.