Letter: Learning history gets better when from a diverse perspective
Letter: Learning history gets better when from a diverse perspective

The school I went to is a great school but when it came to history, I was taught a history that was whitewashed and seen through white-colored glasses.

My school history classes never taught the Tulsa Race Massacre, the Osage murders, the first person to die in the Revolutionary War was Black or the first person to the North Pole was Black.

When I grew up, all the cowboys were white even though there were more than 5,000 Black cowboys.

Amos and Andy were white, and Black people were slow moving and slow thinking.

Chinese people were either cooks or laundry persons, and Native Americans were savages.

I hope that schools teach a critical race theory.

A theory based on the truth and not to whitewash the true history of the United States.

If I did not take the initiative to find out what is true history, I might have never known.

If we do not tell the truth, we will have more generations who live under a lie.

David Phillips, Tulsa

