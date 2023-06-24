For any Tulsan struggling to grasp the burden carried by the survivors and descendants of the Greenwood Massacre, imagine if tomorrow, your house will be looted of all your valuables, with no protection from the police. Your business will also be robbed of all its cash and assets.

Stripped of anything of value, your house and office building will be burned to the ground.

On top of these massive financial losses, some or all of your family will be murdered. Several will disappear forever, never to be seen again. Some will be buried in unmarked mass graves.

Every neighborhood shop you did business with will be destroyed, along with all of your purchased inventory and the receivables you were owed.

Your place of worship you helped build with cash donations and sweat equity, also reduced to ash.

Now, let’s have your family wait 100-plus years. No insurance proceeds or settlements. No recouping titles of property. No credits to your bank accounts. No civil or criminal judgments in your favor.

How would it make you feel if I told your grandson or granddaughter to “go get a job like the rest of us” and to “stop asking for handouts”?

If you have any love for Tulsa and intend to be a part of its future, educate yourself on our shared history. Help us calculate innovative solutions for repairing and restoring Black Wall Street. Help us remove this massive barrier holding Tulsa back from becoming a world-class city.

